Firefighters extinguish fire at abandoned 2-story structure downtown

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire at an abandoned two-story structure late Tuesday night, San Antonio fire officials said.

The fire was called in around 10:15 p.m. in the 900 block of West Martin Street, not far from North Frio Street and Interstate 35 downtown.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the second floor of the building.

Fire officials said due to the heavy nature of the flames they had to fight the fire defensively, utilizing ladder trucks.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. A damage estimate was not given.

There were no reports of injuries.