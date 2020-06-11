Del Rio graduate tests positive for COVID-19 just days after in-person graduation ceremony

Less than a week after an in-person graduation ceremony was held at San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District, one graduate has tested positive for COVID-19, according to district officials.

The graduation ceremony was held at 8 p.m., Friday, June 5 and the school district made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday, June 10. Students that were seated near the graduate that tested positive and district staff have been notified of the infection.

The school district said in a release that it is “confident that all participants in the graduation ceremony maintained social distancing while marching into the stadium, during the ceremony and while exiting out of the stadium.”

Students that took part in the in-person ceremony had their temperatures taken and all had normal temperatures, school officials said.

The student that has tested positive for the virus is asymptomatic and the school district said it was “impossible for the student or the staff to know the student was infected.”

In San Antonio, leaders reported Wednesday an increase of 135 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 3,648.

The death toll from the virus remains at 80. According to the city’s website, 2,173 of total cases have recovered so far.

