Late-night fire damages abandoned home on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire at an abandoned home on the city’s West Side late Thursday night.

The fire was called in around 11 p.m. at a home in the 2900 block of Guadalupe Street, not far from South Zarzamora Street and Castroville Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found visible flames in the front of the home.

Fire officials said they were able to put the fire out quickly and without incident.

Authorities did say they been to the home multiple times. A cause for the fire, however, was not given.

Damage to the home is estimated at a few thousand dollars.