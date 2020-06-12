Criminal Courts in Bexar County to open Monday on limited basis

SAN ANTONIO – While Criminal District Courts will be hearing non-essential cases in person on Monday, Civil District Courts will continue to operate remotely.

“We are going to remain status quo,” 225th District Court Judge Peter Saiki said Friday. “The attorneys are going to have to continue to participate and e-file their requests to the courts.”

Sakai said in-person hearings in civil courts may be included in the future as part of the third operational plan for reopening.

He said, “When we put our third operational plan into effect, we will give attorneys, the public and everybody who comes to the courthouse a set of instructions.”

RELATED: Bexar County criminal district courts operating under new order