Hays County reports 99 additional COVID-19 cases

HAYS COUNTY – The Hays County Local Health Department reported 99 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. In total, the county now has 402 active cases.

The county reports that of the 99 cases, eight were from Thursday, which were not entered into the county’s spreadsheet by the time the update was sent out to media partners.

According to the county’s press release, 16 cases that were received Thursday have been determined to not fall within county limits and have since been reported to the appropriate jurisdictions.

Hays County Epidemiologist Eric Schneider said the county’s total of lab-confirmed cases is now 673; 402 of those are still active.

Officials said 266 patients have recovered from the virus and that the number of negative tests is now at 4,641.

Schneider asked the community to do their part to help slow the spread of the virus.

“Today’s COVID-19 numbers are once again high,” Schneider said. “The community needs to remember that we are still in a pandemic. We want everyone to remember why we do these things. It’s to protect our community.”

