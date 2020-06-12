SAFD: Investigators find evidence of Molotov cocktail at West Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO – Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire outside a West Side home after finding evidence of a Molotov cocktail, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The incident occurred just after 11 p.m. at a home in the 110 block of Laza Street, not far from North Zarzamora Street and Culebra Road.

Firefighters said they arrived to find an extinguished fire on the front porch of a home.

Fire officials said they found evidence of the Molotov cocktail on the front porch.

Arson investigators have since been called to the scene.

A damage estimate to the house was not given and there were no reports of injuries.