Woman wounded in drive-by shooting at West Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting early Friday morning.

Officers were called just after 3 a.m. to a home in the 9600 block of Sand Harbor, not far from Hunt Lane and Marbach Road after receiving reports of gunfire.

According to police, a white Toyota Tundra had driven by the West Side house when occupants from inside the vehicle began firing several shots.

Police said the woman was struck in the arm and that a man also inside the home may have been grazed by the shooting.

The unidentified woman was taken to University Hospital for her injuries.

Police did not give a description of the shooter or shooters.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

A motive was not released.