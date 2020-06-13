Arson investigation underway for East Side duplex fire

An arson investigation is underway after a duplex unit went up in flames on the East Side Saturday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 9 a.m. in the 700 block of South Olive Street, near Iowa Street.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found the left duplex unit had flames coming from the second floor. The right duplex unit was unharmed.

The building was also undergoing construction at the time of the fire.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames in about five minutes and the building was not deemed a total loss, officials said.

Damages to the building are estimated between $50,000 and $60,000. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters will stay on scene to put out any hotspots and arson is investigating the cause.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

RELATED: Man rescued by firefighters as massive fire damages 3 homes on East Side