Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower closed after friar tests positive for COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – The National Shrine of the Little Flower will be closed for 14 days after one of the friars tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the basilica’s Facebook page, the friar who was infected by the virus was Luis Gerardo Belmonte-Luna. The other friars at the basilica tested negative for COVID-19.

Belmonte-Luna will be in isolated for 10 days and the other friars will be quarantined for 14 days, as per CDC guidelines, the post said.

The basilica office at 824 Kentucky Avenue will be closed for 14 days, as will the basilica at 1715 N. Zarzamora.