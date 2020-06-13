BCSO: Several staff members in quarantine after working near COVID-19 positive deputy

SAN ANTONIO – Several members of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office are now in quarantine after working in close proximity with a deputy who tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

The deputy was working near members of Command Staff and several non-symptomatic staff members were asked to work from home, pending their test results, according to BCSO.

Sheriff Javier Salazar returned to work Friday and other chiefs are also expected to return to work in the coming days.

In the last five days, 701 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Bexar County.

Monday marked the smallest increase of 22 cases, while Thursday marked a peak of 192 cases, which is the highest daily case number reported in the county since the pandemic began.

