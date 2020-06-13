Man hospitalized after being hit by vehicle while crossing the street, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle when attempting to walk across the street, according to San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. on Main and Euclid Avenues.

Police said a homeless man was trying to walk across Main Avenue when a truck driving southbound hit him in the middle of the road.

The man was taken to the San Antonio Military Medical Center and is in critical condition.

The driver fled the scene and is still at large, police said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

