Officials: Man in critical condition after losing control of vehicle, crashing into building

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized and in critical condition after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a building overnight, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened around 1:58 a.m. in the 12000 block of Southton Road.

Police said the man was driving northbound on Southton Road when he lost control of his vehicle. His vehicle left the roadway, drove through a fence and slammed into a building, officials said.

The driver was found unresponsive and he was taken to the San Antonio Military Medical Center. He is currently in critical condition, police said.

Alcohol was not a factor, but speed was the cause of the crash, according to officials.

No other injuries were reported.

