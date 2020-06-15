Man’s home deemed a ‘total loss’ after going up in flames on the Northeast Side, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A man’s home was deemed a total loss after it went up in flames on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 6:30 p.m., Sunday, in the 100 block of Emporia Boulevard.

Firefighters said the man was BBQing outdoors and disposed of hot coals in a trash can, which they believe caused the house fire. The home was deemed a total loss due to damages.

The man also owned both homes to the left and right of the home that caught fire. Fire officials said the home on the right side also had some damage.

The home on the left was unscathed, officials said.

No injuries were reported and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

