SAPD officer rescued from burning patrol car after crash on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer had to be rescued early Monday after she crashed her patrol car and it caught fire, according to SAPD.

Police say officer Abigail Macias crashed her patrol vehicle into a telephone pole and trees just before 3 a.m. along the eastbound access road of Loop 1604 near Lockhill Selma Road on the Northwest Side.

Macias was not responding by radio and officers found the vehicle in a grassy area off the road.

She was still in the vehicle, which was badly damaged, as it erupted in flames. A responding officer had to pull Macias through the driver’s side window, police said.

She suffered broken bones in her left leg, among other injuries, and was transported to University Hospital for surgery. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Macias has been with SAPD for one year, and the crash remains under investigation. It is unclear how the crash occurred.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

