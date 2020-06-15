SAPD officers help take shooting victim to hospital

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police officers helped a woman transport her fiancé to the hospital after he was shot, officials said.

The couple was pulled over by SAPD officers around 9 p.m. on I-35 South and Zarzamora Street after entering the police department’s jurisdiction from another location.

Officers said the 46-year-old man was bleeding near his neck after he was shot in his upper left torso area and his condition was serious.

According to police, they’re unsure where the man was shot or why, but they were able to get him into the back of their vehicle and help take him to a local hospital before EMS arrived.

Details about the incident were limited and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

