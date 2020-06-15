WATCH: San Antonio listening session on police reform

SAN ANTONIO – The first of three community listening sessions intended for the San Antonio City Council Public Safety Committee to gather feedback on policing is happening at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

The meetings will be livestreamed in this article.

It will also broadcast on TVSA, AT&T channel 99, Grande channel 20, Spectrum channel 21, digital antenna 16.1, this city website or on San Antonio’s Facebook page.

Participants can also listen live by calling 210-207-5555 and entering the password 1111.

“Civic engagement is crucial to our democracy, and community voices are particularly important as we develop policies related to public safety procedures,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a news release. “These listening sessions will provide important guidance regarding the public’s priorities and expectations.”

Two more meetings are set on the topic:

Session 2 is scheduled for 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Thursday, June 18 at City Council Chambers.

Session 3 will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20, online.

Residents can provide comments through a form, on the city’s website, by visiting this webpage, by texting SAPolice to 55000 or by submitting a voicemail to 210-207-6991.

People who want to talk during the meeting via live call back should include their name and telephone number in the voicemail they leave, the city said.

Want to participate in the in-person meeting? Sign up for public comment in advance.

