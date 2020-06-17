Man drove from San Antonio to Boston to have sex with a 16-year-old girl, prosecutors say

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who drove to Boston to pick up a teenaged girl sexually assaulted her multiple times, according to federal prosecutors.

Shannon Kuchler, 48, was arrested Monday in his San Antonio home, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney John F. Bash.

Prosecutors believe Kuchler met the teen on the “Dark Web” in 2019.

In December 2019, Kuchler allegedly traveled to Boston to pick up the teen and bring her back to San Antonio.

“On several occasions during the trip to Texas, Kuchler engaged in sexual intercourse with his victim,” according to the news release.

The alleged assaults continued after arriving to San Antonio, prosecutors allege.

A detention hearing is scheduled for Kuchler on June 23, according to the news release.