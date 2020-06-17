San Antonio police seek missing man, 20, believed to be endangered

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking the public for help to locate a missing person who has a diagnosed medical condition and is considered endangered.

Elijah Scott, 20, was last seen Monday in the 3000 block of Northeast Parkway on the Northeast Side.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy-style hoodie, yellow T-shirt, blue jeans and Nike shoes.

Scott is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

SAPD is asking community members who may have seen or may know the where abouts of Scott to contact the SAPD missing person unit at (210) 207-7660.