Man, 19, faces arson charges for starting fires in trash cans outside New Braunfels Public Library, police say
Angel Harley Rodriguez-Fuentes arrested at his home Wednesday
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Police say a New Braunfels man is facing arson charges after starting fires in trash cans outside the New Braunfels Public Library.
Angel Harley Rodriguez-Fuentes, 19, was arrested at his home Wednesday evening.
About 12 hours earlier, firefighters were called to the library on East Common Street, where they found three trash cans burning, officials said. Two were located near the curb, and the other was under the building's front awning.
Fire crews were able to put the fire out pretty quickly.
Investigators say evidence at the scene led them to Rodriguez-Fuentes. He is in custody on a $10,000 bond.
