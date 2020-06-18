Man demands, steals money from cashier at H-E-B

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for the robbery of a H-E-B just last Sunday.

The robbery occurred June 14 around 2 p.m. at an H-E-B store in the 8500 block of Northwest Military Highway, not far from Wurzbach Parkway.

According to police, the man entered the store and walked up to a cashier and demanded money.

Police said the cashier, fearing for safety, complied with the man’s demands.

The man ran out of the store and jumped into a vehicle and fled the scene, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.