Man demands, steals money from cashier at H-E-B
Robbery occurred June 14 around 2 p.m. at store in 8500 block of NW Military Hwy
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for the robbery of a H-E-B just last Sunday.
The robbery occurred June 14 around 2 p.m. at an H-E-B store in the 8500 block of Northwest Military Highway, not far from Wurzbach Parkway.
According to police, the man entered the store and walked up to a cashier and demanded money.
Police said the cashier, fearing for safety, complied with the man’s demands.
The man ran out of the store and jumped into a vehicle and fled the scene, police said.
Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.
Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
