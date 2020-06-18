Woman shot while watching movie inside East Side apartment, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 20s was taken to an area hospital after being shot while inside an East Side apartment overnight, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 12:30 a.m. Thursday to the 4700 block of Rigsby Avenue, not far from Loop 410 after receiving reports of gunfire.

According to police, the woman was watching a movie with a man in the apartment when the man heard the shots and realized the bullets came through the window and walls.

Police said investigators found shell casings in the street at the corner of Diane Road and Dellcrest Drive.

The woman was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center with a possible life-threatening wound.

Authorities say they have no suspect information.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known.