Walk-up COVID-19 testing to be conducted this weekend in Adkins

SAN ANTONIO – A walk-up COVID-19 testing site will be open this weekend in east Bexar County.

The testing will be conducted Saturday, June 20 and Sunday, June 21 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Emergency Services District #12, Station 136, located at 11800 Hwy 87 East in Adkins.

Since this will be a walk-up testing site, no registration is required.

