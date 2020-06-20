Four more VIA Metropolitan Transit employees test positive for COVID-19, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Four more VIA Metropolitan Transit employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to VIA officials.

The company reported the four new cases Friday, June 19, and officials said the employees are recovering at home.

As of Friday, there are now 12 VIA operators, six administrative employees and eight maintenance staff members who have contracted the virus so far, totaling 26. Of those cases, 14 are recovering at home, and the others have been cleared to return to work.

VIA officials said a contracted VIAtrans operator has tested positive for the virus and last reported for work June 10.

Another employee’s whose results were reported Friday works from home as a paratransit reservation agent and had no direct contact with the public or employees, VIA officials said.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

