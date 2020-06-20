Man hospitalized after being shot in hookah lounge parking lot on the Northeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the arm on the Northeast Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 3:00 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of BLOW Hookah Lounge on Austin Highway.

Officials said the man was standing in the hookah lounge’s parking lot when a suspect in a gold vehicle drove up and shot him in the arm.

The man’s cousin then took him to his home, located in the 5000 block of Round Table Drive, and called EMS, police said.

He was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center and is in stable condition, according to authorities.

Officers said the suspect and the victim did not know each other.

The investigation is still ongoing.

