Man hospitalized, in serious condition after he was shot near his apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized and in serious condition after an overnight shooting on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 300 block of Marshall Street.

A man told his girlfriend he was going to walk to the store to get money from an ATM; however, time passed and the girlfriend got concerned after he hadn’t returned yet, according to police.

She called him and he claimed he had been shot in the parking lot of their apartment complex, authorities said.

Officers said they found the man, who had been shot by someone in a pick-up truck in the parking lot.

He was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in serious condition.

The investigation is still ongoing.

