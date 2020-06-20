85ºF

Pulse oximeters can help detect early signs of COVID-19, pneumonia

You can use these devices at home to find out if your lungs are getting enough oxygen

Ursula Pari, Anchor

As the numbers of coronavirus cases in San Antonio and Bexar County continue to rise, many are wondering if the symptoms they’re having are COVID-19 too.

Many who test positive learn they actually have pneumonia and didn’t realize it until it’s very hard for them to catch their breath.

Ursula Pari shows us a small medical device you can buy and use at home, to find out if your lungs are getting the oxygen they need.

