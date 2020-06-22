103-year-old San Antonio native and mother of 20 beats COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – Herminia Rodriguez has a lot of reasons to celebrate these days and it’s not just because she has a large family — the 103-year-old San Antonio native is officially a survivor of COVID-19.

Rodriguez has 20 children, 14 of whom are still living, 31 grandchildren and 49 great-grandchildren, according to The Rio at Mission Trails activities director Veronica Salas, who told KSAT that Rodriguez worked for many years as a cook at La Fonda Mexican Restaurant.

“She shows no signs of slowing down and is still able to whip around in her wheelchair,” Salas said.

San Antonio infant visits with great-grandma through her window on Easter Sunday

Rodriguez, who lives at The Rio at Mission Trails, was born in 1917 and frequently says “dale duro a la visa,” which roughly translates to “go hard at life.”

“Her favorite colors are black and pink, her favorite food is hot wings, and she loves old romantic music like Armando Manzanero, Pedro Infante and Jorge Negrete,” said Salas.