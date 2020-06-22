81ºF

San Antonio police searching for man, 61, who has medical condition

Henry Contreras last seen in 8000 block of Misty Canyon

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

San Antonio police are searching for Henry Contreras, who disappeared on June 22, 2020. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are searching for a 61-year-old man who disappeared on the Northwest Side on Monday.

Henry Contreras was last seen in the 8000 block of Misty Canyon, SAPD said in an advisory.

He has a diagnosed medical condition and requires doctor’s care, police say.

He weighs 193 pounds, is 5-feet, 7-inches tall, has brown eyes and has salt and pepper hair. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, navy blue shorts and white socks.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call SAPD’s missing person’s unit at 210-207-7660.

