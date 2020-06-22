San Antonio police searching for man, 61, who has medical condition

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are searching for a 61-year-old man who disappeared on the Northwest Side on Monday.

Henry Contreras was last seen in the 8000 block of Misty Canyon, SAPD said in an advisory.

He has a diagnosed medical condition and requires doctor’s care, police say.

He weighs 193 pounds, is 5-feet, 7-inches tall, has brown eyes and has salt and pepper hair. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, navy blue shorts and white socks.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call SAPD’s missing person’s unit at 210-207-7660.