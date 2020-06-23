CPS Energy reports 23 employees COVID-19 positive, 200+ self quarantined

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy announced Tuesday that 23 of its employees are COVID-19 positive. The company says the employees are recovering at home and essential services will not experience interruptions.

The company first reported that it had three employees test positive for the novel coronavirus on May 27, the company says the new cases have been confirmed over the past several days.

CPS Energy stated in a press release that contact tracing had been conducted of persons who may have come in contact with individuals who contracted the virus. Additionally, coworkers and customers who were in contact with these individuals were notified.

The facilities where the employees were during the last two weeks were deep-cleaned, the company stated in an email response.

Additionally, the company is tracking the number of employees who are self-quarantined by the company as a precaution, that number is 211.

President and CEO of CPS Energy Paula Gold-Williams said that the company is taking measures to protect both the company team members and customers.

“We take measures, on a daily basis, to equip our team members with the information and resources they need to keep them and our customers safe,” Williams said. “In addition, we are actively reaching out to our customers with information about resources to assist them during this pandemic. We will continue to keep everyone up to date on our activities.”

The company states that its new COVID Health & Safety Policy is posted in each facility and has been communicated with all employees. This policy has also been posted on the CPS Energy website.

CPS Energy stated in an email response that “to minimize exposure to COVID-19, customer-facing employees, including those who may have to interact with customers in their homes, the company has implemented additional safety measures to protect our customers and themselves.”

These measures, the company said, were implemented in late March and added precautions which include additional personal protective equipment that has been issued to field employees and specialized safety training for field employees.

CPS Energy said it also continues to remind the community about resources available to them to help with payment assistance.

“Energy Advisors are currently proactively calling customers to ensure they are aware of these assistance programs and resources,” the company stated in an email response. “In addition to the temporary suspension of disconnects, and the waiving of late fees on unpaid balances for customers who participate in a company-sponsored payment plan, CPS Energy has a variety of money-saving and general assistance programs available for customers.”

For more information on these programs, visit https://cpsenergy.com/assistance or call 210-353-2222 to speak to an Energy Advisor.