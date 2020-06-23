Firefighters battle house fire just south of downtown

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire at a single story home just south of downtown Tuesday morning.

The fire was called in around 9:45 a.m. at a home in the 500 block of King Roger Street, not far from Interstate 10 and Probandt Street.

At this time, not much information is known about the fire. It is unclear if anyone is hurt.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 13 units answered the call.

