Magnolia Pancake Haus closes Embassy dining room for 2 days after employee tests positive for COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – The Magnolia Pancake Haus announced on Wednesday that an associate at the Embassy location at 606 Embassy Oaks Suite 100, tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement from the Pancake Haus was made on their Facebook page. The associate was a table busser and was last at the location on June 20 from 6:30-7:30, the post said.

“We were informed late this afternoon that one of our associates from our Embassy location came back positive for having COVID-19,” The Magnolia Pancake Haus. “This employee was a busser at our Embassy location and was last on site on Saturday June 20th early morning for approximately 1 hour from 6:30 a.m to 7:30 a.m. He did not come into contact with any guests while he was present, had minimal interactions with the rest our staff and was wearing his mask.”

The associate is believed to have had limited interactions with other staff members and the restaurant will be closing its dining rooms until June 25 to allow team members at the location to get tested as a safety precaution. The Pancake Haus will also undergo a deep cleaning, according to the post.

The social media announcement stated that the Embassy location will offer takeout service exclusively and the Huebner location will remain open and be able to serve dine-in customers.