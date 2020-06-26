Man grazed by bullet during attempted robbery on East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was grazed by a bullet during a robbery attempt late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 11:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Hub Avenue, not far from East Commerce Street and Martin Luther King Drive on the city’s East Side.

According to police, the victim was simply walking when he was approached by a man who tried to rob him. That’s when, police said, the victim ran off, and the suspect followed and started shooting at him.

Police said the victim was grazed by a bullet in the ear. He was treated at the scene by an EMS crew.

Authorities said the gunman fled after the shooting and has not been located.