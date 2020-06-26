University Health System nurse voluntarily gets put on ventilator to show importance of face masks.

SAN ANTONIO – Coronavirus cases continue to surge across San Antonio and one local nurse is going the extra mile to show residents just what can result from not wearing a mask and undergoing a severe case of the virus.

Tommye Austin, the senior vice president and chief nursing executive at University Health System, said she has been encouraging many residents to wear their face masks amid the spike of COVID-19 cases, although many are still choosing not to wear them.

However, on Friday, Austin took it another step further and decided to demonstrate just how serious it can be to be put on a ventilator by undergoing the treatment herself.

“Today, I decided I want to be placed on the ventilator so you can see the difference between wearing a mask, which is very simple, and being placed on a mechanical ventilation device,” Austin said during a Facebook live video, before she was put on the ventilator.

Austin posted several Facebook videos, documenting her experience before, during, and after being put on a ventilator. Below is the video she took before she was intubated.

Moments later, Austin had her makeup done to help show discoloring on her face that could happen due to lack of oxygen.

“This is how you look when you’re not getting enough oxygen. Your skin is modeled and your lips are bluish. You don’t look pretty. I think I’d look much better with that mask on,” Austin said.

Shortly after the video, Austin was intubated by a medical team and placed on a ventilator.

As seen in the video, Austin appears to be unconscious and the tube from the ventilator was taped to her lips. One of the medical doctors that helped intubate Austin for the demonstration said by choosing to wear a mask, you won’t only be keeping yourself safe, but you’ll also be helping those around you.

“We all have choices... and this is one of the reasons why we choose to wear masks,” said one of the medical staff members in the video. “We want to keep ourselves safe, our loved ones safe, our patients safe, and our community safe. Thank you for doing what’s right.”

Austin was later taken off of the ventilator and she said the whole experience was not pleasant and more uncomfortable than wearing a face mask.

“Oh my goodness. I just got off the ventilator and I can tell you, I’d much rather put my mask on than be put on that ventilator. It is so uncomfortable,” Austin said in the video.

“First of all, you got that tube down your throat. It’s stuck between your teeth and your cheek, and then the machine is moving for you and you feel like... I... I can’t even describe the experience,” Austin said.

Although there is some controversy surrounding the idea of wearing face masks or coverings in public, Austin said it isn’t a political statement. Rather, it’s choosing to protect yourself and those around you through the pandemic.

“I just had to experience it because so many people think that wearing a mask is about politics. Wearing a mask is about public safety, patient safety, family safety, peer safety. Please wear your mask.”

