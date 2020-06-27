BCSO: Deputy hospitalized, on ventilator while battling COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office confirms one deputy is fighting for their life against COVID-19 in a local hospital.

Limited information was available about the deputy; however, BCSO officials said Friday the deputy is on a ventilator, battling the virus.

“We are praying for this deputy’s speedy recovery,” said the BCSO in a statement.

As of Friday, city leaders reported an additional 405 COVID-19 cases in San Antonio and Bexar County. So far, the total number of cases resides at 8,857. The death toll is now at 105.

We’ve reached out to the BCSO for additional details and will update this story as more information becomes available.

RELATED: Total COVID-19 cases in Bexar County nearing 9,000