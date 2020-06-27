Bexar County aims to help businesses avoid fines during COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – Face masks have become a staple in people’s lives in order to keep safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Although Bexar County has issued an executive order that mandates businesses require staff and customers to wear a mask, they realize it has been a challenge for some local shops. That’s why the county is stepping in and stepping up to help alleviate some of the pressure.

On Saturday morning at Bibliotech’s location in the city’s South Side, county employees and volunteers helped distribute 160,000 face masks.

“We don’t want anyone to have to receive a fine,” Watson said.

Watson is the director of the county’s Small Business and Entrepreneurship Department. According to Watson, what they want is to make sure everyone is safe and following the safety regulations.

“They’re receiving two boxes of masks and that’s a total of 100 masks,” Watson said. “They can provide those to employees or to the public that’s coming in. We’re also providing the poster (that displays the county policy), which is on the county’s website in English and Spanish.”

Businesses are required to also place visible signage of their safety policies for customers to read and follow to keep everyone safe.

Business owner Victor Vecera woke up early Saturday morning to make sure he was stocked up on masks ahead of opening his businesses for the weekend.

“I have about 300 customers and some (are) walking (in) without a mask,” Vecera said. " I keep telling them (they) can’t get service without a mask.”

Business owners are required to pre-register online at Bexar.org in order to ensure they’ll receive their share. Watson said it also allows for the county to follow up with businesses if needed.

Businesses received 100 masks and signage to place on their property to comply with county orders during COVID-19. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

“We have partners from the West Side, North Side, South Side, saying (we need to) follow up with (a certain) business,” Watson said. “(They want us to) make sure if (the business has) a threat level, they’re not open. They cannot reopen because we are concerned about those jobs.”

More distribution events throughout the county are set to take place in the coming weeks, as they’ve purchased nearly one million masks.

The next distribution event will take place on Tuesday, June 30, at the NISD Gustafson Stadium, located at 7001 Culebra Road.

Click here to register for the event.