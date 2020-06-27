Gentleman’s club on the North Side remains open for business despite governor’s order to close

SAN ANTONIO – Although Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order Friday, forcing bars to close at noon due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases, one North Side gentleman’s club decided to keep its doors open anyway.

Video from KSAT 12 shows the Monte Carlo Gentlemen’s Club, located on Cherry Ridge Drive and Interstate 410, was open for business Friday night, despite the governor’s order to close.

The business also posted on its Facebook page Friday night about staying open for business, saying, “The only place still open for late night entertainment in San Antonio! Party with us til 5am, BYOB, see you tonight!”

Under the governor’s order, bars and similar establishments whose receipts consist of 51% or more of alcohol sales were ordered to close to help limit the spread of COVID-19; however, they could still stay open for delivery and takeout.

The club did receive several calls from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission; however, it’s unclear what measures, if any, will be taken to ensure the business closes under Abbott’s order.

