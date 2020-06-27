SAPD: Man in critical condition after Northeast Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – One man is in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in an apartment complex parking lot near the 3900 block of Perrin Central Boulevard.

Police said an altercation escalated when a man pulled out a gun and shot the victim, a 41-year-old man, in the stomach, twice.

According to SAPD, officers interviewed several witnesses on scene, however, no one can provide an accurate description of the suspect.

The victim was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The suspect is still at large

The investigation is still ongoing and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.