SAPD: Road rage incident leads to man hospitalized; suspect still at large

SAN ANTONIO – A road rage incident led to one man being hospitalized, and San Antonio police are still searching for the suspect responsible.

The crash happened at 10:32 p.m. at Cypress Street and Brooklyn Avenue.

Police said two men on motorcycles and a man in a pickup truck were involved in the crash. The driver of the truck hit one of the motorcycles, causing the driver to be ejected, officials said.

The driver was wearing a helmet, but did suffer injuries. Authorities said he was taken to University Hospital but is in stable condition.

According to police, the driver of the truck fled the scene and is still at large.

RELATED: Alcohol suspected in overnight rollover crash on the North Side, police say