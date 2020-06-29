Man hospitalized after being shot on NW Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s was taken to an area hospital after being shot in the foot late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. in the 3400 block of Fredericksburg Road, not far from Vance Jackson Road and Babcock Road on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, the victim gave three different stories to officers explaining how he was shot.

Police said they believe the suspect fled on foot after the shooting.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known.