Man in critical condition after crash that pinned him underneath his own truck, police say

Authorities said he was the only one in the vehicle at the time of the crash

Cody King, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after crashing his vehicle and getting pinned underneath of it, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened on the South Side around 7:30 p.m., Sunday, on Pleasanton Road and Gladstone Avenue.

Officials said the man, in his 30′s, is a possible suspect in an assault that happened on Mitchell Street after getting into an argument with his girlfriend.

He was traveling southbound on Pleasanton in his truck at a high rate of speed when police said he crashed the truck, was ejected, and the truck landed in the front yard of a residence. The driver was pinned underneath of it.

Authorities said he was the only one in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The man did sustain life-threatening injuries and the investigation is still ongoing.

