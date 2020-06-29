Man in critical condition after crash that pinned him underneath his own truck, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after crashing his vehicle and getting pinned underneath of it, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened on the South Side around 7:30 p.m., Sunday, on Pleasanton Road and Gladstone Avenue.

Officials said the man, in his 30′s, is a possible suspect in an assault that happened on Mitchell Street after getting into an argument with his girlfriend.

He was traveling southbound on Pleasanton in his truck at a high rate of speed when police said he crashed the truck, was ejected, and the truck landed in the front yard of a residence. The driver was pinned underneath of it.

Authorities said he was the only one in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The man did sustain life-threatening injuries and the investigation is still ongoing.

