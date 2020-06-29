SAPD: Body found wrapped in blanket on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A homicide investigation is underway after San Antonio police found a dead man wrapped in a blanket off a Southeast Side road on Saturday.

Police were called to the intersection of Cacias and Hildebrandt on Saturday morning after receiving a call about the body, the department confirmed on Monday.

The man appeared to between 18 and 30 years of age, and had apparent injuries to his head, according to police officials.

Officers have not found any witnesses yet and the victim was not identified as of Monday.