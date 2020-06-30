H. E. Butt Foundation building office, program space in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

The H. E. Butt Foundation will begin construction next month on a nearly 10,000-square-foot office and programming space in San Antonio.

The single-story development at 140 W. Sunset Road will include an office for the Kerrville-based foundation, as well as meeting spaces for community outreach initiatives.

The foundation known for camps and retreats in the Hill Country began doing community outreach in San Antonio three years ago, focusing on programming and initiatives for children and families, as well as training for other nonprofits. The organization, which currently rents an office just north of Alamo Heights, decided to cement a permanent space close by.

“We work closely with many nonprofits, congregations and other partners, and want to create a space that allows us to steward that property well and enhance our ability to convene partners,” Perri Rosheger, vice president of community engagement and communications for the foundation, said in a statement. “Ultimately, the space is being designed to help meet a larger need in San Antonio for cooperative and collaborative work as we listen, learn and leverage our role in the broader ecosystem that positively impacts our community.”

The space takes the place of the nine-building Horse of a Different Color antique market, most of which has already been demolished. The foundation acquired the property in August 2017 for an undisclosed price, according to county records.

