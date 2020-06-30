Police looking for suspects in beer robbery at South Side H-E-B plus!

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police announced Tuesday that they need the public’s assistance in tracking down three people accused of stealing cases of beer from a South Side H-E-B plus! last week.

Police said one suspect pointed a handgun at an employee while the other two grabbed cases of beer and ran out without paying.

The robbery was reported at the H-E-B Plus located off of South Zazamora Street near Southwest Military Drive on June 24.

San Antonio Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Individuals with information that can lead to an arrest are asked to call 210-224-STOP (7867).