WATCH: Gov. Abbott to hold news conference on state’s surging COVID-19 cases at 4 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is holding a news conference on Tuesday to bring an urgent message to all Texans regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abbott is expected to speak at 4 p.m. and the briefing will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back later.

Texas health officials on Monday reported 5,913 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, a record for the state and a 416-person increase from the day before.

The Texas Department of State Health Services also reported 4,288 new cases of the coronavirus, down from 5,357 on Sunday.

COVID-19 patients waiting in ER’s for hospital beds, San Antonio doctors say

COVID-19 cases continue to surge at a rapid rate in San Antonio and Bexar County, as 650 new cases were reported on Monday. The total number of cases is currently 10,797. The death toll remains at 109.

As of Monday, a total of 881 people are hospitalized, with 274 patients in intensive care and 154 on ventilators.

Abbott has previously said the hospitalization rate will be a key indicator in the state’s effort to reopen the economy.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to make an announcement regarding high-risk businesses.

