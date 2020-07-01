84ºF

Man robbed at gunpoint by two men in gas station parking lot, police say

Incident occurred just before midnight at Exxon gas station in 400 block of Fair Ave.

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for two people who robbed a man at gunpoint at a South Side gas station late Tuesday night.

The incident occurred just before midnight at an Exxon gas station in the 400 block of Fair Avenue, not far from South Hackberry Street and Interstate 37.

According to police, the victim, a man in his 30s, was approached by two men in the parking lot. That’s when, police said, both suspects pulled out handguns and demanded the victim’s property.

Police said the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle that was parked at that location.

No shots were fired and the victim was not injured.

