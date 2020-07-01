Man wounded, suspect arrested following shooting in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting of a 27-year-old man early Wednesday in New Braunfels.

According to police, officers responded to a call for a shooting around 1 a.m. at the Gruenewood Villa Apartments, where they found the victim with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition.

The suspect, Colton Hurley Young, of New Braunfels, fled the scene and was located at a gas station around 12:20 p.m. in the 3000 block of FM 725. He was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Young was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing bodily injury. His bond was set at $20,000.

Preliminary results of the investigation reveal that the two men knew each other but a motive has not been released.