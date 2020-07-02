San Antonio police identify 25-year-old man found dead, wrapped in blanket on road

SAN ANTONIO – A 25-year-old man whose body was found wrapped in a blanket on the Southeast Side has been identified by San Antonio police.

Shawn Michael Gaitan was found dead around 8 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Cacias Road and Hildebrandt, police said.

His body was found wrapped in a blanket and left on the side of the road. He had trauma injuries to his head.

A homicide investigation is underway.

