WATCH: San Antonio, Bexar County leaders to provide COVID-19 update with hospital officials at 3 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – City, county and local hospital officials are providing community members with an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in Bexar County Thursday.

Local officials are urging community members to continue to work together to contain the spread of the COVID-19 by staying home whenever possible as many families look to celebrate Fourth of July weekend.

Related: COVID-19 hospitalizations surge past 1,000 mark in San Antonio

On July 1, Bexar County reported 439 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 12,504. On Wednesday, a new death was reported to the county, bringing the death toll to 111.

The county news conference will start at 3:00 p.m. It will be livestreamed in this article.