AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old Center, Tx girl

CENTER, TX – Officials have issued an AMBER Alert for a 2-year-old girl and say they are looking for a 27-year-old man in connection with her abduction.

The Center Police Department is searching for Zimia Anna Whitaker, a 2-year-old, white, female, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She weighs 30 pounds and is two feet and six inches tall.

Zimia was last seen wearing a pink shirt and white shorts. Police say Zimia may be in grave or immediate danger.

Center police are looking for Zenas Montre Whitaker, 27, in connection with her abduction. He’s described as having black hair and brown eyes and weighs 150 and is five feet and six inches tall.

Police say the suspect is driving a brown Ford Fusion with an unknown Texas temporary tag and was last heard from in Center, Texas.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Center Police Department at 936-598-2788.