Driver crashes truck into car wash, bus stop and telephone pole, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 21-year-old driver is in the hospital after crashing their vehicle into a car wash, bus stop and telephone pole late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. in the 1800 block of Nogalitos Street, not far from Highway 90 and South Brazos Street on the city’s South Side.

According to police, the driver first crashed their truck through a bus stop and a telephone pole, shattering the pole and downing power lines just before striking the car wash.

Police said the man exited the car and ran to a nearby fire station, where he began to pound and shatter a glass window.

Authorities say the man appeared to be chemically impaired and that he severed an artery above his right wrist. He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

CPS Energy was called out to repair the damaged power lines.

Charges against the driver are now pending, police said.